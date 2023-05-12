Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.80 EPS.

Celanese Trading Down 1.7 %

Celanese stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 822,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Earnings History for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

