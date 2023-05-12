Cellebrite DI Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cellebrite DI’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.78 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 34.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,900 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 30.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,935 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 13.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,472,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 402,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

