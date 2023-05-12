Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder William H. Milmoe Sells 20,000 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,635. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $135.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.56.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

