Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Celsius Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Celsius by 127.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELH. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.56.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

