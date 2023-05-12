Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Up 204.3% in April

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 204.3% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

CPAC remained flat at $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $453.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $137.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

