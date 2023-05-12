Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Up 204.3% in April

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 204.3% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance
CPAC remained flat at $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $453.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $137.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.