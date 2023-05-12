CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

CNP stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

