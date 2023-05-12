Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.
Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
