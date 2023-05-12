Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

