Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

LEU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 107,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,340. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

