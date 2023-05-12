Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Centrus Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
LEU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 107,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,340. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $55.59.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.