Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.10

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.10 and last traded at $67.82, with a volume of 30203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54.

Insider Activity

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 72.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Century Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Further Reading

