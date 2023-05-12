Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.10

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.10 and last traded at $67.82, with a volume of 30203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.
Century Communities Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 72.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Century Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Communities (CCS)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.