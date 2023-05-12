Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CERE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CERE opened at $31.53 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,573,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,094.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,070 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

