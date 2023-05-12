Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CERS. BTIG Research lowered Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens lowered Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cerus Stock Down 10.1 %

CERS stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.03. Cerus has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 17,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $48,056.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 17,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $48,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cerus in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cerus by 793.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

