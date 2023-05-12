CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFE. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $2,141,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock remained flat at $10.74 during trading hours on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.