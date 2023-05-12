Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Has $221,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.33. 1,901,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 87.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

