Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 6.9% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Finally, RENASANT Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $648.07. The company had a trading volume of 342,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $658.78 and a 200 day moving average of $695.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

