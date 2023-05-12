Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.49.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.