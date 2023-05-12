Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90-$10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.06 billion-$4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.24. 588,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,478. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

