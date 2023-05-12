Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,372 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CL King began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.06.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $117.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

