Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,925. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.