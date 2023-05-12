China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Shares Down 0.5%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35.
About China Minsheng Banking
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.
