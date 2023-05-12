China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.12

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.
