Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.1 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $133.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average of $120.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.