Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Up 133.2% in April

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,099,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,497,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,761 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

CVII remained flat at $10.20 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 65,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

