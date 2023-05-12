CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.
CI Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CIXXF stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI Financial (CIXXF)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.