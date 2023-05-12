CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIXXF stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

About CI Financial

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.