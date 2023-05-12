CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in April

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the April 15th total of 1,007,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

Shares of CFFHF remained flat at C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday. CIFI Holdings has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

Featured Stories

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

