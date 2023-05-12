CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in April

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the April 15th total of 1,007,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance
Shares of CFFHF remained flat at C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday. CIFI Holdings has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33.
CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIFI Holdings (Group) (CFFHF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.