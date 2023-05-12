Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up 2.5% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 99,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 77,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $104.22. 12,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

