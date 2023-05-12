Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Cinemark Stock Down 3.4 %

Cinemark stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 33.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.



