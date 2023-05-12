Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $470.27

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $470.27 and last traded at $469.67, with a volume of 163590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.60 and a 200 day moving average of $445.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.