Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.92.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

