Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 147,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,632 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 184,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 48,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

CSCO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. 5,479,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,014,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

