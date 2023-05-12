Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $61,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $46.38 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

