Citigroup Cuts Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Price Target to $6.30

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $6.50 to $6.30 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.88% from the company’s current price.

Gogoro Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GGR opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $461.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Gogoro has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

