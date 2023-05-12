Citigroup Inc. Has $74.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859,512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $74,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after buying an additional 4,604,000 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after acquiring an additional 770,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,754,000 after acquiring an additional 674,155 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,530,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $93.31.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

