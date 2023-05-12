Citigroup Inc. Has $81.87 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271,076 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $81,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $386.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.25.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

