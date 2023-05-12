Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $56,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $288.42 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $295.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.