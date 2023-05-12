Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Cummins worth $88,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

Cummins stock opened at $216.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

