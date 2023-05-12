Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $68,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.1 %

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

