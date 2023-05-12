City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director J. Thomas Jones Buys 200 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director J. Thomas Jones purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. 93,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,089. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. City Holding has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. City’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Stephens started coverage on City in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,159,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in City in the first quarter worth $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in City by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at $8,093,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of City by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

