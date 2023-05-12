Clean Earth Acquisitions (NASDAQ:CLINU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Institutional Trading of Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $648,000.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

