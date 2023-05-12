ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,071. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95.
Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (CEM)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.