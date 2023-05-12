ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,071. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

