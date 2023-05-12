ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of CTR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. 977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $847,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

