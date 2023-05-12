ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of CTR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. 977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $33.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (CTR)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.