Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Sells $196,583.34 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.7 %

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $540.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.80. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CLW. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $445,672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

