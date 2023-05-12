Clipper Realty’s (CLPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Clipper Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

Clipper Realty stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -84.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. One William Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Featured Articles

