Clive Watson Buys 1,854 Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson bought 1,854 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260.72 ($1,590.81).

Clive Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Clive Watson purchased 29,875 shares of Breedon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($28,649.84).

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BREE traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 67.82 ($0.86). 8,789,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. Breedon Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.01).

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BREE shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 85 ($1.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.16) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

