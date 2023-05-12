CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Purchases £298.48 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider Euan Marshall bought 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($376.63).

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 184 ($2.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.89. The stock has a market cap of £514.87 million, a PE ratio of 736.00 and a beta of 0.55.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

