Coastline Trust Co Buys 4,216 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $452.81. 88,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.28 and a 200 day moving average of $474.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

