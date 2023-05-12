Coastline Trust Co Buys New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000. Elevance Health comprises about 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $6,580,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $796,614,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $507,648,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

