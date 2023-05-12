Coastline Trust Co Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

