Coastline Trust Co Has $3.73 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NKE traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.59. 2,043,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day moving average is $116.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.