Coastline Trust Co Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 715,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,788. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

