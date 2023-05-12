Coastline Trust Co Purchases 24,398 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.49. 69,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average is $162.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

